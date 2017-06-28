Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

DINOS In The Park At SF’s Dolores Park In July

June 28, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Dolores Park, San Francisco

San Francisco-based “party builder and Burning Man Camp” LED Dinosaur is throwing an event called ‘DINOS In The Park’ at Dolores Park in the City on Saturday July 22.

The free event is scheduled from 10 AM-6 PM on what should already be a busy summer Saturday at San Francisco’s most popular park. There will be DJs spinning music, the usual Dolores Park shenanigans, and potentially hundreds of people dressed in dinosaur-inspired clothes. The event page encourages you to get your dinosaur onesies ASAP.

Will Kevin Klein Live’s Trendasaurus be attending? More than likely.

Some on Facebook have asked if the event is kid-friendly – it does not appear to be.

Currently, 3.2k people have marked themselves interested and you can learn more on the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live