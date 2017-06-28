DINOS In The Park At SF’s Dolores Park In July

San Francisco-based “party builder and Burning Man Camp” LED Dinosaur is throwing an event called ‘DINOS In The Park’ at Dolores Park in the City on Saturday July 22.

The free event is scheduled from 10 AM-6 PM on what should already be a busy summer Saturday at San Francisco’s most popular park. There will be DJs spinning music, the usual Dolores Park shenanigans, and potentially hundreds of people dressed in dinosaur-inspired clothes. The event page encourages you to get your dinosaur onesies ASAP.

Will Kevin Klein Live’s Trendasaurus be attending? More than likely.

Trendasaurus was throwing down hard in the #Subsonic tent during the @highsocietyphoto set. @live105 #live105 #live105bfd #live105bfd2017 A post shared by KevinKleinLIVE (@kevinkleinlive) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Some on Facebook have asked if the event is kid-friendly – it does not appear to be.

Currently, 3.2k people have marked themselves interested and you can learn more on the Facebook event page.