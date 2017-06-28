Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.28.17

Kevin Klein Live has taken a liking to old school game shows as of late, as previously seen by Love Correction earlier this week. Today Kevin wanted to share his love of these 70s treasures while also giving back to the deaf community fans with a little game called Deaf Password, where listeners tried to guess the words Kevin and Ally were giving hints via American Sign Language for a chance to win tickets to see Deftones and Rise Against! Somehow there seemed to be a slight translation error with people on the phone, so who knows why it took so long to get a winner?

Plus, with the revelation that Ally wears underwear far past their life cycle, Kevin dug deeper into the fine line that one may have in regards to how many holes and/or stains are too many for a pair of undergarments. Kevin was given crap for wearing a pair that his dog had earlier destroyed, but he argued that the rest of the cloth was fine, so therefore it was essentially a wounded pair rather than one that was totally past its prime. Regardless, it seems that according to the text line, every listener is disgusted by the two of them.

Also on today’s podcast:

San Jose Earthquakes superstar Fatai Alashe was asked dumb questions and got the show ready for the Cali Clásico this weekend

Mrs. Wednesday gives the show Wednesday-related fun facts to get ready for the big holiday next week

Useless Weirdo pushes his luck (yet again) by sleeping in (yet again) and showing up late (yet again)

And more!

