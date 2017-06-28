Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Michael Keaton Says He Is Still Batman

June 28, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Batman, Michael Keaton, Stephen Colbert

Even though many actors have portrayed the ‘caped crusader’ since Keaton, he is firm on the fact.

It came up during his recent visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he was promoting his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When Colbert mentioned Batman while listing off Keaton’s many iconic roles, Keaton interrupted with, “I am Batman.”

Since Keaton played the hero in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) the role has been played by Val Kilmer (1995’s Batman Forever),
George Clooney (1997’s Batman & Robin), Christian Bale (2005’s Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight, 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises), and Ben Affleck (2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).


 


 

 

feet Michael Keaton Says He Is Still BatmanBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live