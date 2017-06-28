Stephen Curry To Play In PGA Tournament In Hayward

The Warriors star will hit the links with the pros in late August.

Curry was given a sponsor’s invitation which allows his to compete without qualifying and retain his amateur status. The event, Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic, will take place at TPC Stonebrae in the Hayward hills on July 31 – August 6.

“We are elated to have Stephen Curry compete in this year’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae,” said tournament director Trish Gregovich in a press release. “Our longstanding goal has been to create a meaningful community impact through this event, and allowing a true pillar of the Bay Area community and a genuine sports superstar inside the ropes to compete alongside future PGA TOUR stars helps to elevate that effort.”

The Warriors Community Foundation, which supports education and youth development for low-income students in the San Francisco Bay Area, is the main charity for the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to play with the pros in the upcoming Ellie Mae Classic, not only to be able to compete against some of the best golfers in the world, but to also help bring light to the tournament’s charitable footprint of giving back to the Warriors Community Foundation,” said Curry. “Golf has always been a passion of mine and it’s a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament.”

The Ellie Mae Classic tournament schedule:

Monday, July 31 – Partner Pro-Am

Tuesday, August 1 – Celebrity Shootout & Party

Wednesday, August 2 – Official Pro-Am

Thursday, August 3 – Tournament Round 1 & Executive Women’s Day

Friday, August 4 – Tournament Round 2

Saturday, August 5 – Tournament Round 3 & Family Day

Sunday, August 6 – Final Tournament Round & Military Appreciation Day

For more details and tickets head over to http://www.elliemaeclassic.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.