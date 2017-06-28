Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Summer Adventure: Spend A Night In The Bay Area’s AirBNB Treehouse

June 28, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: burlingame, Airbnb, Treehouse

Looking to for summer adventures right here in the Bay Area? Here’s one for you. There’s a treehouse in Burlingame exclusively for adults that you can find on AirBNB.

screen shot 2017 06 28 at 12 56 58 pm Summer Adventure: Spend A Night In The Bay Areas AirBNB Treehouse

Courtesy Doug/AirBNB

The treehouse is “serenity for 1, and ideal for 2” and provides a “serene” bay view while being in close proximity to the City and Silicon Valley.

screen shot 2017 06 28 at 1 06 37 pm Summer Adventure: Spend A Night In The Bay Areas AirBNB Treehouse

Courtesy Doug/AirBNB

No children are allowed – just you, your bunkbeds, and maybe some local food ordered in. (No cooking is permitted).

screen shot 2017 06 28 at 1 06 24 pm Summer Adventure: Spend A Night In The Bay Areas AirBNB Treehouse

Courtesy Doug/AirBNB

It’s $275 per night and is available for dates in July, August, and further out. Book the treehouse for yourself & read further about it at AirBNB.com.

