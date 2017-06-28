Summer Adventure: Spend A Night In The Bay Area’s AirBNB Treehouse

Looking to for summer adventures right here in the Bay Area? Here’s one for you. There’s a treehouse in Burlingame exclusively for adults that you can find on AirBNB.

The treehouse is “serenity for 1, and ideal for 2” and provides a “serene” bay view while being in close proximity to the City and Silicon Valley.

No children are allowed – just you, your bunkbeds, and maybe some local food ordered in. (No cooking is permitted).

It’s $275 per night and is available for dates in July, August, and further out. Book the treehouse for yourself & read further about it at AirBNB.com.