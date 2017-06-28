Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Treasure Island Music Festival To Return In 2018 – At A New Location

June 28, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Treasure Island Music Festival

After a decade of bringing an eclectic indie, EDM, & hip-hop-driven music festival on Treasure Island we had already known that 2016’s rain-soaked Treasure Island Music Festival would be its last on the island. Now, we know it won’t be happening at a new location in 2017, but it appears October 2018 is when the fest will return.

Anchors up! See you 2018 #TIMF2018

A post shared by Treasure Island Music Festival (@timfsf) on

With a lineup announcement that usually dropped in early June, many had been wondering if the festival would have anything up its sleeve for 2017, but Noise Pop & Another Planet will use this year for more time to secure a new, permanent location for the fest.

They’ve narrowed it down to a couple of potential locations and the festival is expected to keep its Treasure Island Music Festival name going forward despite not being on the island any longer. This will be done to pay homage to the festival’s history.

Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit Canceled After 30 Years

Keep up with TIMF’s Instagram for the latest.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live