Treasure Island Music Festival To Return In 2018 – At A New Location

After a decade of bringing an eclectic indie, EDM, & hip-hop-driven music festival on Treasure Island we had already known that 2016’s rain-soaked Treasure Island Music Festival would be its last on the island. Now, we know it won’t be happening at a new location in 2017, but it appears October 2018 is when the fest will return.

Anchors up! See you 2018 #TIMF2018 A post shared by Treasure Island Music Festival (@timfsf) on Jun 28, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

With a lineup announcement that usually dropped in early June, many had been wondering if the festival would have anything up its sleeve for 2017, but Noise Pop & Another Planet will use this year for more time to secure a new, permanent location for the fest.

They’ve narrowed it down to a couple of potential locations and the festival is expected to keep its Treasure Island Music Festival name going forward despite not being on the island any longer. This will be done to pay homage to the festival’s history.

Keep up with TIMF’s Instagram for the latest.