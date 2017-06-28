Why Is Smash Mouth Arguing With Twenty One Pilots Fans On Twitter?

Between performances at county fairs, Smash Mouth has once again taken to twitter to stir up some controversy. You’ve known them for their hot bay area sports takes on the Oakland A’s, San Francisco 49ers, and more as well as as their involvement in the recent Corey Taylor vs. Chad Kroeger feud. So, what have Smash Mouth got themselves caught up in this time?
It seems that an argument between Twenty One Pilots fans (AKA the Skeltøn Clique) and Smash Mouth has erupted after the 90s rockers merely pointed out that TøP singer Tyler Joseph has a heavier hand in the song creation process than drummer Josh Dun does (not wrong).
It is worth noting that Smash Mouth has no ill will towards Twenty One Pilots, calling them “one of the best acts EVER!”
If you want to take up the issue personally with Smash Mouth, they’re playing Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s free Friday night concert series on August 25.
Maybe Twenty One Pilots will invite them out on their next arena tour?