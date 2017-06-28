Why Is Smash Mouth Arguing With Twenty One Pilots Fans On Twitter?

Between performances at county fairs, Smash Mouth has once again taken to twitter to stir up some controversy. You’ve known them for their hot bay area sports takes on the Oakland A’s, San Francisco 49ers, and more as well as as their involvement in the recent Corey Taylor vs. Chad Kroeger feud. So, what have Smash Mouth got themselves caught up in this time?

It seems that an argument between Twenty One Pilots fans (AKA the Skeltøn Clique) and Smash Mouth has erupted after the 90s rockers merely pointed out that TøP singer Tyler Joseph has a heavier hand in the song creation process than drummer Josh Dun does (not wrong).

One of the best acts EVER! In the history of music POINT BLANK! And Tyler isn't done! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 25, 2017

It is worth noting that Smash Mouth has no ill will towards Twenty One Pilots, calling them “one of the best acts EVER!”

in regards to more hit songs. Tyler writes their songs. Not a diss on Josh. — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 26, 2017

Writing,…. If you look up the Credz Tyler writes everything. That's the only point we've made. It's not an opinion, it's a fact. — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 26, 2017

There's a difference with performing and creating songs. Josh is an amazing performer! Tyler is a songwriting genius. Genius=rare — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 27, 2017

accept he gets ZERO legal credit for creating the songs and btw you're clueless. Drums are demoed before Josh lays his down. — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 27, 2017

If you want to take up the issue personally with Smash Mouth, they’re playing Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s free Friday night concert series on August 25.

Maybe Twenty One Pilots will invite them out on their next arena tour?