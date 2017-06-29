Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Hostess Unveils Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies

June 29, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Hostess, Peanut Butter Twinkie

A new twist on a classic snack – Hostess is giving us a variation that nobody really asked for, but we’ll take. Chocolate peanut butter twinkles are reportedly set to hit stores in the next week.

pnuttwinkies770 Hostess Unveils Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies

(Hostess)

It’ll be just like the classic Twinkies, except with chocolate cake and a peanut butter filling.

These were created as part of Hostess’ efforts to “embrace consumer flavor trends.”

We’ll be sure to have Useless Weirdo and Twinkie himself from Kevin Klein Live get reviews on these as soon as they’re available.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live