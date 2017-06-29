Hostess Unveils Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies

A new twist on a classic snack – Hostess is giving us a variation that nobody really asked for, but we’ll take. Chocolate peanut butter twinkles are reportedly set to hit stores in the next week.

It’ll be just like the classic Twinkies, except with chocolate cake and a peanut butter filling.

These were created as part of Hostess’ efforts to “embrace consumer flavor trends.”

We’ll be sure to have Useless Weirdo and Twinkie himself from Kevin Klein Live get reviews on these as soon as they’re available.