Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Classic Band T-Shirts Pulled After Cease And Desist Letters

The Jenner sisters caused a stir today when they unveiled “vintage” t-shirts that put their faces over classic T’s from Pink Floyd, Metallica, Notorious B.I.G., The Doors, & more.

After receiving loads of backlash and cease & desist letters, the shirts have been pulled.

😩😩😩Damnnnnnnn, even #SharonOsbourne just checked the FK out of #KylieJenner and #KendallJenner for using her husband #OzzyOsbourne's likeness as well ☝🏾😕 Issa Tshirt FAIL😩 They better pull them sh*ts off the website before they end up with multiple million dollar lawsuits 😵 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Kendall Jenner issued this response:

Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace spoke out publicly against the girls using her sons likeness for personal gain:

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Jeff Jampol, manager of The Doors, also publicly condemned the shirts & shamed the girls for trying to capitalize on the legacy of others “who actually did do something.”

