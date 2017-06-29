Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Classic Band T-Shirts Pulled After Cease And Desist Letters

June 29, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Metallica, Notorious B.I.G., the doors

The Jenner sisters caused a stir today when they unveiled “vintage” t-shirts that put their faces over classic T’s from Pink Floyd, Metallica, Notorious B.I.G., The Doors, & more.

kyle jenner rock shirts Kendall And Kylie Jenners Classic Band T Shirts Pulled After Cease And Desist Letters

After receiving loads of backlash and cease & desist letters, the shirts have been pulled.

Kendall Jenner issued this response:

Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace spoke out publicly against the girls using her sons likeness for personal gain:

Jeff Jampol, manager of The Doors, also publicly condemned the shirts & shamed the girls for trying to capitalize on the legacy of others “who actually did do something.”

For more, head to Consequence of Sound.

 

