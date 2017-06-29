Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Classic Band T-Shirts Pulled After Cease And Desist Letters

The Jenner sisters caused a stir today when they unveiled “vintage” t-shirts that put their faces over classic T’s from Pink Floyd, Metallica, Notorious B.I.G., The Doors, & more.
After receiving loads of backlash and cease & desist letters, the shirts have been pulled.
Kendall Jenner issued this response:
Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace spoke out publicly against the girls using her sons likeness for personal gain:
I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!
Jeff Jampol, manager of The Doors, also publicly condemned the shirts & shamed the girls for trying to capitalize on the legacy of others “who actually did do something.”
For more, head to Consequence of Sound.