Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.29.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again, bringing you a full show on this Half-Off Podcast because Kevin Klein Live just loves you that much. Today’s wonderful Thursday brought a three generation battle, with Generation X and Millennials competing against each other and the newly created middle ground between them that has recently been dubbed the Xennials. Which of the three will win the game of trivia based around the three generations and will the Millennial even try or just have serious apathy issues? Listen below to find out!

Plus, with a break out of the Black Plague discovered earlier this week, it seems that thought to be extinct diseases are making a comeback, which means it was time for Kevin Klein Live to have itself another draft. What will be the number one overall draft pick? Would Kevin throw out diseases that people have actually heard of? Will Useless Weirdo name diseases that people wish he would develop? The answers are all a part of today’s podcast, but spoiler: the answer to the last question is 100% yes.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin tries to figure out if he’s mostly in the right for thinking about drugging his child on an airplane flight

Uncle Jerry got a special shout out on Silicon Valley

Kevin and Ally address the concerns about the show’s recent 9 AM hour being filled with music

And more!

