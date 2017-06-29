Kurt Cobain’s Never-Before-Seen Paintings on Display at Seattle Art Fair

By Hayden Wright

Kurt Cobain’s legacy is cemented as a tragic grunge pioneer, but the Nirvana frontman also dabbled in visual arts. United Talent Agency (which has recently entered the arts exhibition space) will make its debut at the Seattle Art Fair with a booth showcasing never-before-seen paintings by Cobain. The event runs from August 3-6.

Cobain’s lifelong connection to Seattle made the fair an obvious place to show the works, said UTA fine arts director Joshua Roth.

“He was born near there, he passed away there, and he created the soundtrack for a counterculture there,” he told The New York Times. He added that UTA plans to “create a touring exhibition that really tells the story of who Kurt was through artworks, personal artifacts and memorabilia, sort of like what the Rolling Stones did in London.”

Cobain’s paintings will appear alongside works by artists who share his “renegade sensibility.” Though the exhibit won’t feature works by his daughter Frances Bean Cobain, she has begun showing her works at a gallery in Pasadena.

In Seattle, Kurt Cobain’s photos will not be for sale. Roth told the Times his collection includes drawings, paintings and sculptures.