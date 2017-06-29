Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

NorCal Corgi Con Announces Fall 2017 Edition

June 29, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: corgi con, San Francisco

The much-hyped summer edition of this corgi convention just came & went, but we’re already looking forward to the next one! The fall edition of NorCal Corgi Con will take place on Saturday October 21st between 10 AM – 2 PM at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

As usual there will be a corgi costume contest, a corgi race, a group photo, and now something called “Corgi Ninja Warrior” – an agility course, which will we be adorable to witness.

This event attracts A LOT of people now and you do not need to own a corgi to attend. The last event had well over 11k people marked as “going” on Facebook.

For more info on the fall version head to the Facebook event page.

