The National Release Moody ‘Guilty Party’ Video

By Robyn Collins

The National have released the second track from their forthcoming album Sleep Well Beast.



Related: The National Release ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’ Video

The music video for the track was created by visual artist Casey Reas, who explained, “The video is a dream about memory and the degradation of memory. It’s about distance in time and space. Time moves forward, but then backward as memory. The image of the two-faced Roman god Janus, who can look into the past and future, is the core visual language.”

Sleep Well Beast arrives September 8, check out the video for “Guilty Party” below.