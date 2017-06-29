WATCH: ‘Jumanji’ Trailer Released

The sequel to Robin William’s 1995 thriller ‘Jumanji’ is hitting theaters on December 20, 2017 and features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas & more. The first trailer is here:
Soundtracked by Guns ‘N Roses, this trailer showcases the modern take on ‘Jumanji’. This time it’s based around a video game instead of a board game & looks much more slapstick & less terrifying than the original.
"Right down Dwanta Claus lane.." Excited to share this great news: CHRISTMAS of 2017 comes early for our #JUMANJI SEQUEL. We were always slated to be released summer of 2017, but after months of shooting and editing our movie together, we realized we have a big family franchise on our hands, that's full of Christmas wish fulfillment, fun and heart. Like so many of us, it's my FAVORITE time of the year and I LUV delivering holiday entertainment. From MOANA this Thanksgiving, to ROCK THE TROOPS this Christmas, to JUMANJI next Christmas! Calling Rudolph now to get our sleigh and fanny packs. #JUMANJI #SonyPictures #HereComesDwantaClaus🎅🏾CHRISTMAS 2017
Are you planning to see it?