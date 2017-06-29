Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

WATCH: ‘Jumanji’ Trailer Released

June 29, 2017 8:01 AM
The sequel to Robin William’s 1995 thriller ‘Jumanji’ is hitting theaters on December 20, 2017 and features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas & more. The first trailer is here:

Soundtracked by Guns ‘N Roses, this trailer showcases the modern take on ‘Jumanji’. This time it’s based around a video game instead of a board game & looks much more slapstick & less terrifying than the original.

Are you planning to see it?

