Weezer To Headline Napa’s Safeway Open This October

June 29, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Napa, Safeway Open, Weezer

Fresh off of headlining the first ever ID10T Festival at the Shoreline, Weezer have been announced as the headliners for this fall’s Safeway Open PGA Tour event in Napa.

The golf tournament will go from October 4-8 and will feature concerts on the 5th-7th of the weekend. Gavin Degraw will play on Thursday October 5th & Weezer on Friday night October 6th.

The shows will be held on the Mansion Lawn in front of Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

Single-day tickets are no on sale for $40 & the 5-day pass is $100. You can grab them at Safewayopen.com. All tickets include admission to the concerts, Access to the Safeway Food & Wine Pavilion, Brew Loft, Spirits Lounge and Beers Fore Birdies, & a $10 Safeway coupon.

One more act is still to be announced. For more info head to SafewayOpen.com.

 

