90s-Themed Bar Crawl Coming To San Francisco Featuring Kel Mitchell

Later this summer there’s a very interesting bar crawl coming to San Francisco & if you’re a 90s kid, it might be the bar crawl of your dreams.

Big thanks to Kel Mitchell (@iamkelmitchell) for hosting our Totally 90's event in #Chicago! Party is going on til 9pm. Get it! #BarCrawlNation #Totally90s A post shared by Bar Crawl Nation (@barcrawlnation) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Kel Mitchell (Keenan & Kel, All That, Good Burger) is part of this bar crawl on Saturday August 19th, which will take over Polk St. in the City.

Here’s the key info:

● Thousands of participants, one epic 90’s party

● Hosted by Kel Mitchell (Kenan & Kel, Goodburger)

● Lots of Polk Street’s Best Bars

● Finish the crawl & get a free Totally 90’s T-shirt!

● Exclusive food & drink specials

● 90’s costume contest

PARTICIPATING BARS:

– Mayes (General Admission Registration)

– Jackalope

– R Bar

– Soda Popinski’s

– Lush Lounge

– Kozy Kar

– More bars being announced soon!

Tickets can be purchased at barcrawlnation.com – it’s $19.99 for general admission & another $20 on top of that for VIP. A VIP meet & greet with Kel will cost you $39.99.

Want to see what you’re getting into? They just did this last weekend in Chicago:

For more info, hit up the Facebook event page.