90s-Themed Bar Crawl Coming To San Francisco Featuring Kel Mitchell

June 30, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Kel Mitchell, San Francisco

Later this summer there’s a very interesting bar crawl coming to San Francisco & if you’re a 90s kid, it might be the bar crawl of your dreams.

Kel Mitchell (Keenan & Kel, All That, Good Burger) is part of this bar crawl on Saturday August 19th, which will take over Polk St. in the City.

Here’s the key info:

● Thousands of participants, one epic 90’s party
● Hosted by Kel Mitchell (Kenan & Kel, Goodburger)
● Lots of Polk Street’s Best Bars
● Finish the crawl & get a free Totally 90’s T-shirt!
● Exclusive food & drink specials
● 90’s costume contest

PARTICIPATING BARS:
– Mayes (General Admission Registration)
– Jackalope
– R Bar
– Soda Popinski’s
– Lush Lounge
– Kozy Kar
– More bars being announced soon!

Tickets can be purchased at barcrawlnation.com – it’s $19.99 for general admission & another $20 on top of that for VIP. A VIP meet & greet with Kel will cost you $39.99.

Want to see what you’re getting into? They just did this last weekend in Chicago:

For more info, hit up the Facebook event page.

