Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.30.17

Today’s last Kevin Klein Live before going on a break for 4th of July brought a hunt to find the Cheeto that would bring the show the coveted $50,000 from the Cheetos Museum. Useless Weirdo was originally put on the task to find the desired quality Cheeto, but one dumb question got him kicked off the job almost immediately. Dead Eyes then spent the entire show trying to find the metaphorical Golden Ticket. To see what he exactly found, see photos over at the Kevin Klein Live Twitter page.

Plus, Jon Taffer of Bar Rescue called in to Kevin Klein Live to promote his talking engagement on the Rescue Tour, coming to San Jose this July 10th. Jon and Kevin talked about the infamous episode filmed in Hayward where Kevin wanted to appear, but due to a major incident during filming was not allowed on the premises. Jon and Kevin laughed over it and Kevin also tried to pitch yet another bar idea to the maestro, but it doesn’t seem like the whole idea is going to stick.

Also on today’s podcast:

Debating whether or not you can buy human flesh to eat online

Joey Chestnut calls so the show can send him off for success

The debut of Twinkie’s new segment Nervous News

And more!

