Marshawn Lynch Giving Away 2,000 Raging Waters Tickets To Bay Area Kids

Marshawn Lynch is preparing for his first season on the field with his hometown Oakland Raiders. The season is still a few months away, but in the meantime Lynch has been doing cool things in the Bay Area like leading an impromptu bike ride through the Oakland streets, hosting a block party, and now the running back is giving away 2,000 free tickets to kids for San Jose’s Raging Waters.

Come get urs!!!! Yes Lawd!!!! pic.twitter.com/q7LE1u7lRq — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) June 29, 2017

According to reports the ticket giveaway is Saturday (July 1) at Marshawn’s Beast Mode store in Oakland (811 Broadway) from 11 AM – 6 PM & kids must be present to claim their Raging Waters tickets.

He tweeted about it again this afternoon:

Y'all bring y'all kids to get these FREE tixs!!!! pic.twitter.com/rmgICbanV5 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) June 30, 2017

2,000 Raging Waters tickets equals ~$58k in value, so a pretty generous gift from the Raiders running back.