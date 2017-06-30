Stephen Curry Signs Contract Extension With Warriors

The 2017 NBA champions have re-signed arguably the most important player in franchise history. Coming off of the incredible bargain of a deal that was the 4 year/$44 million contract he signed in 2012, the Golden State Warriors have given point guard Stephen Curry a “supermax” deal worth $201 million over 5 years.

Stephen Curry has agreed to a 5-year, $201M deal with Golden State, agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN. No… https://t.co/v8sOh909y7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Sources: Stephen Curry's agent, Jeff Austin, and Golden State GM Bob Myers have started discussions finalizing a five-year, $201M max deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Steph Curry to become first NBA player with average annual salary of $40M+. Jordan's inflation adjusted 97-98 salary though is $50M. https://t.co/WfMdTmnI2B — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has confirmed he’ll be coming back to the Warriors, but will wait to re-sign until later this month.

Report: Kevin Durant will wait to re-sign until Warriors finish their other business https://t.co/dbIEFbgHJ7 pic.twitter.com/8f0hSkUzW6 — NBA World (@NBAWorldNewz) June 28, 2017

The Warriors could also lose valuable sixth man Andre Iguodala who is taking meetings with San Antonio, Sacramento, Houston, and others.