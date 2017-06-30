Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Stephen Curry Signs Contract Extension With Warriors

June 30, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry

The 2017 NBA champions have re-signed arguably the most important player in franchise history. Coming off of the incredible bargain of a deal that was the 4 year/$44 million contract he signed in 2012, the Golden State Warriors have given point guard Stephen Curry a “supermax” deal worth $201 million over 5 years.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has confirmed he’ll be coming back to the Warriors, but will wait to re-sign until later this month.

The Warriors could also lose valuable sixth man Andre Iguodala who is taking meetings with San Antonio, Sacramento, Houston, and others.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live