Stephen Curry Signs Contract Extension With Warriors

The 2017 NBA champions have re-signed arguably the most important player in franchise history. Coming off of the incredible bargain of a deal that was the 4 year/$44 million contract he signed in 2012, the Golden State Warriors have given point guard Stephen Curry a “supermax” deal worth $201 million over 5 years.
Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has confirmed he’ll be coming back to the Warriors, but will wait to re-sign until later this month.
The Warriors could also lose valuable sixth man Andre Iguodala who is taking meetings with San Antonio, Sacramento, Houston, and others.