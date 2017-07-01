Hayley Williams And Chad Gilbert Announce They Are Splitting Up

Paramore singer Hayley Williams and New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert have announced that after being together for 10 years and married for just over a year, that they will be splitting up. Here’s Hayley’s statement:

A post shared by Hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

The two met on the Vans Warped Tour in 2007 and were married in February of 2016.

Just this week it became public that Hayley had briefly quit Paramore in 2015 due to depression and exhaustion. “Forgiveness” on the band’s new album also chronicles rough moments she had with Gilbert.

According to her statement the split appears to be amicable and the two will remain friends.