San Francisco Coffee Festival Coming This Fall

July 1, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Coffee Festival, San Francisco

Coming this fall: the immersive coffee experience you’ve been waiting for. San Francisco Coffee Festival 2017 is happening at Dogpatch Studios (991 Tennessee St.) on Saturday November 4, 2017.

Twenty specially curated roasters and coffee shops will be showcasing their finest flavors over two sessions that day. There will be live music while you sample all the coffee you can to your heart’s content.

Pour overs for daysss @artiscoffee #sfcoffeefestival

A post shared by SF Coffee Festival (@sfcoffeefestival) on

Verve, Sight Glass, & many other roasters will be in attendance. To see who’s all pouring that day head to sfcoffeefest.com.

GA tickets for each session are $35 & VIP tickets are $45. Grab them at Eventbrite.

Beautiful day for a cup of coffee… or twenty 😉☕️☕️ #sfcoffeefestival #sfcoffeefest

A post shared by SF Coffee Festival (@sfcoffeefestival) on

See you in the fall.

