Bay Area Actor Mahershala Ali In Talks To Star In ‘True Detective’ Season 3

Oakland’s own Mahershala Ali scored an Academy Award earlier this year for his performance in ‘Moonlight’ & now the Bay Area actor is in talks to star in the HBO hit ‘True Detective”.

The show’s first season was a huge success, while the second season was not as well received. HBO hasn’t officially green lit a new season yet, but it’s clearly been in the works with David Milch (‘Deadwood’) being brought on board and writer Nic Pizzolatto working on the script.

Matthew McConaughey has also expressed interest in returning to the show.

More info will come when HBO officially announces the third season.