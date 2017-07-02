French Fry Festival Coming To San Francisco

From shoestring to curly and poutine to waffle-cut, July 8th is your deep fried holiday.
On that day from 11 AM to 5 PM, the first annual French Fry Fest will go down at SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th Street, San Francisco). The fest is the brain child of Broke-Ass Stuart and features french fry specials, Craft Beer and sangria, a DJ dropping beats all day, a french fry eating contest, and more.
Tickets are $5 for admission or $35 for all you can drink craft beer and sangria and are available at – frenchfryfest.eventbrite.com.
FRY VENDORS AND SPECIALTIES:
– Adam’s Grub Truck
– Cluck It Up
– Me So Hungry Too
– It’s All Gravy
– Bobcha
– No No Burger
– The Sarap Shop
– Gyros on Wheels
Plus if you need a break from fried potato goodness there are even more trucks.
– Firetrail Pizza
– Kokio Republic
– Torraku Ramen
– Post St. Creamery
– Nucha Empanadas
Get more details and updates at somastreatfoodpark.com.