Teen Attempting To ‘Ghost The Ride Whip’ Run Over By His Own Truck

(Via KFROG & CBS LA)

Last month, a teenage boy from Temecula was seriously injured after he fell down and was run over by his truck when attempting to “ghost ride the whip”

CBS Los Angeles reports that the injured and bleeding 16 year-old boy was found in the street in a neighborhood under construction by Dexter Padilla.

Padilla said, “That kid suffered major injuries from what I saw. Collapsed lung, shoulder and all that stuff. [It] looked a lot worse from what I saw because he was bleeding from out the head and everything.”

According to CHP, the teenager’s friend was also in the car.

Ghost riding the whip was popularized in the mid-2000s by bay area rappers like E-40 & Mistah F.A.B., major players in the hyphy movement. It’s the practice of blasting music from your car, and dancing outside of it (usually on it) while it’s still moving.

The man who found the boy said he spoke to the frantic friend about what happened leading up to the injury, “He goes, ‘Oh, we were trying to pull this stunt and YouTube it.’ And I was just like, ‘Ohh.’”

A CHP spokesperson said that the boy could lose his license, because he’s only 16 years old and has a provisional license and isn’t supposed to have other teens in the car.