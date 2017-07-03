Disneyland Removing Bride Auction From Pirates of the Caribbean Ride In 2018

You won’t be hearing any pirates yelling, “We wants the Redhead” in the future.

Disney is updating their iconic ride to be updated to be less “sexist”. The ride had already dropped the portion where pirates were chasing women (and one woman chasing a pirate) a few years ago.

Suzi Brown, spokeswoman for the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement to the Orange County Register, “We believe the time is right to turn the page to a new story in this scene, consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction.”

The scene will be modified to one in which the pirates are robbing townspeople.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.