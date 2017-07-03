Fieldwork Brewing Company Opens San Mateo Beer Garden

The rapidly growing Berkeley-based brewery, Fieldwork Brewing Company, has opened a new beer garden in San Mateo.
Thanks to everyone who came out yesterday and enjoyed the sunny afternoon and some beers during our first hours open at Fieldwork Brewing San Mateo! We will be open today between 12 pm -8 pm for Day 2. We have In Bloom and Painted Gold Special Release cans available in all of our Taprooms today. We will also be open 12-8 pm Sunday and Monday. We will close on Tuesday July 4th and 5th, and then plan on opening more regular hours beginning the 6th. Beer menu today: Outdoor, Hoppy Pilsner Finer Things, Mosaic Light Lager Painted Gold, Pale Ale Yabbo, Session IPA Hazy Train, IPA Chisel, IPA Hop & Glo, Double IPA In Bloom, Double IPA Salted Watermelon, Gose Dark & Coffee, Caribbean Stout Also for today: – We will be offering growler fills of select beers. Crowlers won't be available until next week. – No flights will be available today, but 1/2 pours and full pours will be. – Well behaved adults, children and dogs are welcome. – We aren't serving food yet. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are always welcome. – Our tables and benches don't arrive until late next week, so forgive our party rental furniture. We just really wanted to serve you some beer this weekend.
The new & largest Fieldwork location yet can be found at Bay Meadows (3030 Delaware St.) & is a short walk from the Hillsdale Caltrain stop.
Thanks to everyone who came out this weekend for our very soft opening! We will be open today from 12 pm to 8 pm. Closed the 4th and 5th Open the 6th-10th from 12 pm-8 pm Closed the 11th and 12th for some finishes Hope to open for our regular hours after the 12th. Regular Summer hours will be: Sunday to Thursday: 11 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday: 11 am to 11 pm – Well behaved adults, children and dogs are always welcome. – We hope to have our food menu in place after the 12th, however outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are always welcome.
30 taps, bocce ball, fire pits, and an eventual food menu will make this a popular destination on the peninsula.
The new beer garden will be open regularly starting July 6. For more, check out Fieldwork Brewing Company on Facebook.