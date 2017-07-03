Fieldwork Brewing Company Opens San Mateo Beer Garden

The rapidly growing Berkeley-based brewery, Fieldwork Brewing Company, has opened a new beer garden in San Mateo.

The new & largest Fieldwork location yet can be found at Bay Meadows (3030 Delaware St.) & is a short walk from the Hillsdale Caltrain stop.

30 taps, bocce ball, fire pits, and an eventual food menu will make this a popular destination on the peninsula.

The new beer garden will be open regularly starting July 6. For more, check out Fieldwork Brewing Company on Facebook.