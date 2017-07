San Jose professional eating legend, Joey Chestnut, has won a record 10th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating championship!

BREAKING: Hot-dog title has now been in San Jose for over a decade after Joey Chestnut puts down 72 unofficially@mercnews @NathansFamousPH pic.twitter.com/EQn2AuICrf — Robert Salonga (@robertsalonga) July 4, 2017

Chestnut ate a world record 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes time to claim his 10th title and keeping the championship belt in the South Bay now for a decade (San Jose’s Matt Stonie won in 2015).

Remember to send some love to both Bay Area eaters today at #NathansHotDogEatingContest @joeyjaws & @StonieMatt πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸŒ­πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸŒ­ pic.twitter.com/Ekk5buQ7Gf — Kevin Klein LIVE (@KevinKleinLIVE) July 4, 2017

Might we see another Kevin Klein Live victory parade in downtown San Jose?