WATCH: Nirvana Plays “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Back in 1992, Nirvana jammed out to finish their Reading Festival set in England and Kurt Cobain threw in an electric guitar cover of “The Star-Spangled Banner”. It starts around the 2:50 mark.
Here’s another video of the performance, which features bassist Krist Novoselic on drums and usual drummer Dave Grohl wrecking things while Kurt plays the anthem:
Here’s the setlist from that Nirvana festival gig:
-
Breed(Preceded by the opening line… more )
-
Drain You
-
Aneurysm
-
School
-
Sliver
-
In Bloom
-
Come as You Are
-
Lithium
-
About a Girl
-
tourette’s(First time played live)
-
Polly
-
Lounge Act
-
Smells Like Teen Spirit(with More Than a Feeling intro)
-
On a Plain
-
Negative Creep
-
Been a Son
-
All Apologies
-
Blew
-
Stay Away
-
Spank Thru
-
Love Buzz
(Shocking Blue cover) (followed by a brief Smoke on… more )
-
The Money Will Roll Right In(Fang cover)
-
D-7(Wipers cover)
-
Territorial Pissings(The Star-Spangled Banner outro jam)