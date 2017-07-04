WATCH: Nirvana Plays “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Back in 1992, Nirvana jammed out to finish their Reading Festival set in England and Kurt Cobain threw in an electric guitar cover of “The Star-Spangled Banner”. It starts around the 2:50 mark.

Here’s another video of the performance, which features bassist Krist Novoselic on drums and usual drummer Dave Grohl wrecking things while Kurt plays the anthem:

Here’s the setlist from that Nirvana festival gig: