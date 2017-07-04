Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

WATCH: Nirvana Plays “The Star-Spangled Banner”

July 4, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: National Anthem, Nirvana

Back in 1992, Nirvana jammed out to finish their Reading Festival set in England and Kurt Cobain threw in an electric guitar cover of “The Star-Spangled Banner”. It starts around the 2:50 mark.

Here’s another video of the performance, which features bassist Krist Novoselic on drums and usual drummer Dave Grohl wrecking things while Kurt plays the anthem:

Here’s the setlist from that Nirvana festival gig:

  1. Breed
    (Preceded by the opening line… more )
  2. Drain You
  3. Aneurysm
  4. School
  5. Sliver
  6. In Bloom
  7. Come as You Are

  8. Lithium

  9. About a Girl
  10. tourette’s
    (First time played live)
  11. Polly
  12. Lounge Act
  13. Smells Like Teen Spirit
    (with More Than a Feeling intro)
  14. On a Plain
  15. Negative Creep
  16. Been a Son
  17. All Apologies

  18. Blew

  19. Dumb
  20. Stay Away
  21. Spank Thru
  22. Love Buzz

    (Shocking Blue cover) (followed by a brief Smoke on… more )

  23. The Money Will Roll Right In
    (Fang cover)
  24. D-7
    (Wipers cover)
  25. Territorial Pissings
    (The Star-Spangled Banner outro jam)
