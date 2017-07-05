Golden State Warriors Sign Nick Young To One-Year Deal

The Golden State Warriors have used their mid-level exception to sign former Los Angeles Lakers guard, Nick Young, to a one-year/$5.2 million dollar contract.

Free agent guard Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2M deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Young joins Omri Casspi as the newest members of the Warriors. You might recognize Nick Young (AKA Swaggy P) even if you don’t watch basketball.

He recently dated rapper Iggy Azalea and he’s also the face of an often-used reaction meme:

I just realized that the guy in this meme is Nick Young, oh god I'm retarded pic.twitter.com/9cQLBO53lV — Plzaint aka Plank (@plzaint) June 27, 2017

& this classic shot:

This man will have a chance to compete for a ring next year. Thank you NBA! pic.twitter.com/PWveySTpPG — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) July 5, 2017

Draymond Green was also hinting towards the potential signing on Sunday.

Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee, Ian Clark, & James Michael McAdoo are now the only free agents remaining from the Warriors 2017 championship team. Pachulia & McGee appear the most likely of the bunch to return.