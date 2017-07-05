Harry Potter Pub Crawl Coming To San Francisco This Fall

There’s been several ways for you to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release the first ‘Harry Potter’ book. You could do Harry Potter trivia, go to a screening of the first movie accompanied by a live orchestra, and now you can go to Harry Potter pub crawl in the City.

The event will start at 4 PM on Saturday September 23, but the participating bars are yet to be announced. Registration for the event will begin on July 31.

There will be:

Themed Drinks Specials

Best Dressed Competition

House Sorting

Graduation Certificate when you complete the Crawl

Let all your 21+ muggle friends know about this, cause it looks like it’s going to be very popular. For more info head to the Facebook event page.