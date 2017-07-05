Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Mac Dre’s Mother Hosting 2nd Annual Mac Dre Day Concert

July 5, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Mac Dre Day, Paul Wall, San Francisco, too $hort

Each year on July 5 parties are thrown in the Bay Area to commemorate the life of legendary Bay Area rapper Andre Hicks (Mac Dre) on what would be his birthday.

Last year Mac Dre’s mother, known as Mac Wanda, hosted a Mac Dre Day celebration at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom & once again Mac Wanda is presenting a night of hip-hop on what would have been her son’s 47th birthday.

Happy Birthday Andre Hicks tomorrow July 5. Come celebrate @theregencyballroom #macdreday2017

A post shared by MacWanda (@themacwanda) on

The show at the Regency Ballroom is all ages and tickets can still be purchased here.

Mac Dre’s legacy has lived on through his music and his image being synonymous with the Bay Area hip-hop scene.

Happy birthday Mac Dre! #MacDreDay @thizznationbiz 🎨: @streetbleach

A post shared by Thizzler On The Roof (@thethizzler) on

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live