Mac Dre’s Mother Hosting 2nd Annual Mac Dre Day Concert

Each year on July 5 parties are thrown in the Bay Area to commemorate the life of legendary Bay Area rapper Andre Hicks (Mac Dre) on what would be his birthday.

Happy Birthday to the Bay Area legend Mac Dre. RIP (July 5, 1970 – November 1, 2004) pic.twitter.com/f7JRjxm8Td — The Yoc (@AntiochTweets) July 5, 2017

Last year Mac Dre’s mother, known as Mac Wanda, hosted a Mac Dre Day celebration at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom & once again Mac Wanda is presenting a night of hip-hop on what would have been her son’s 47th birthday.

Happy Birthday Andre Hicks tomorrow July 5. Come celebrate @theregencyballroom #macdreday2017 A post shared by MacWanda (@themacwanda) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

The show at the Regency Ballroom is all ages and tickets can still be purchased here.

MACDRE birthday celebrations started today in Vallejo at the Crest park. Showing luv for #macdre #7/5/1970 #thecrest 🙏🏽🙏🏽👏🏾👏🏾@thizznationbiz @thizzlatin707 special thanks to @boobie535 A post shared by MacWanda (@themacwanda) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Mac Dre’s legacy has lived on through his music and his image being synonymous with the Bay Area hip-hop scene.