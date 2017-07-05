Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

You Can Now Buy Red Shoes Just Like Sonic The Hedgehog

July 5, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog

They won’t let you jump and spin like Sonic but you can still stroll around in Sonic inspired kicks.

The shoes are from the Japanese shoemaker Anippon and feature the red leather, the white stripe, the gold buckle on the side just like game and animated show.

They will run you about $55 (¥6500) and come in Japanese sizes 23 – 28 (US 5 1/2 – 10 1/12) at indor.jp.

(Photo: Sega/Anippon)

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

