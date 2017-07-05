True Religion Has Filed For Bankruptcy

Today, denim brand True Religion announced that they have filed for bankruptcy protection. According to Business Insider the move is supposed to slash the company’s debt by $350 million.

You asked, we listened. The Ricky Super T is back. Dark wash. Contrast stitch. You're welcome. A post shared by True Religion (@truereligion) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

The company has signed a restructuring agreement with lenders and say that filing for bankruptcy was an important step in reducing their debt so that they can reinvigorate “True Religion’s iconic brand”.

#TrueReligion 👖👌🏻 disponibles en una amplia variedad de tallas y modelos 🛍😏con envios a todo mexico 🏷📦 A post shared by Outlet De Marca (@outletmx1) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

The consumer shift from in-store to online purchases has contributed to True Religion’s issues, but also the brand’s denim products have fallen out of style with shoppers.

For more, head to Business Insider.