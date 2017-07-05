Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

True Religion Has Filed For Bankruptcy

July 5, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Bankruptcy, True Religion

Today, denim brand True Religion announced that they have filed for bankruptcy protection. According to Business Insider the move is supposed to slash the company’s debt by $350 million.

You asked, we listened. The Ricky Super T is back. Dark wash. Contrast stitch. You're welcome.

A post shared by True Religion (@truereligion) on

The company has signed a restructuring agreement with lenders and say that filing for bankruptcy was an important step in reducing their debt so that they can reinvigorate “True Religion’s iconic brand”.

The consumer shift from in-store to online purchases has contributed to True Religion’s issues, but also the brand’s denim products have fallen out of style with shoppers.

For more, head to Business Insider.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live