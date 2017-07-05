Watch 65,000 Green Day Fans Sing “Bohemian Rhapsody” Before The Band Takes The Stage

You might recall how before Green Day took the stage at LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night 2016 last winter they had “Bohemian Rhapsody” play before they took the stage at Oracle Arena. We all sang along.

THIS BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY SINGALONG THO #LIVE105NSSN — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) December 11, 2016

The east bay punk rockers know it works to get the crowd hyped & had it play (as they usually do) before their show at Hyde Park in the UK last week. The result: 65,000 fans singing the Queen classic in unison.

As one youtube commenter mentions: “Who needs an opening act when you can just play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’?”

We know the Oakland Coliseum crowd will sing along just as well if they play it before taking the stage for their hometown show on August 5.

We will be giving out tickets for Green Day in Oakland every weekday in July starting Monday July 10. Oh, and when you win tickets you’ll be entered for a chance to win a car!