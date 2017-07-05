WATCH: Oakland A’s Fans Stage A 4th Of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

Forget Joey Chestnut in Coney Island, two Oakland A’s fans staged their own hot dog eating contest in the stands on 4th of July.

The showdown came as the punishment for finishing in the last two spots in their fantasy football league.

Ryan from Castro Valley was triumphant with 9 hot dogs in 12:12 beating his friend Ryan for bragging rights and the ability to draft his 3rd pick in their fantasy league.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.