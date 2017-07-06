Here’s Where You Can National Fried Chicken Day Deals Today

July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day, because every type of food gets its own day now & today is for crispy, breaded chicken.
To celebrate, here’s who’s giving out sweet National Fried Chicken Day deals:
Grab this online coupon and head to Boston Market today to get an Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or wrap for only $5.
Head to Burger King to get ten-piece chicken nuggets for $1.49.
Use the code 1730 and get a 10-piece leg and thighs combo. But wait, there’s more. The deal also comes with four biscuits and two large sides for $12.99.
Use the online code 5851 to get one large 2-topping pizza and 14 chicken wings for $19.99.
KFC locations are offering a Chicken Share meal that includes chicken tenders, chicken pieces, popcorn chicken, and hot wings for only $10.
Use the promo code 25OFF to get 25% off your order today.
Use the promo code 2221 to get a box of 8 boneless wings for only $6.
the chain is offering 10 pieces of Bonafide Chicken, 2 large sides, and 5 biscuits for only $10 today at participating locations.
