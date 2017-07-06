Here’s Where You Can National Fried Chicken Day Deals Today

July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day, because every type of food gets its own day now & today is for crispy, breaded chicken.

To celebrate, here’s who’s giving out sweet National Fried Chicken Day deals:

Boston Market

Grab this online coupon and head to Boston Market today to get an Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or wrap for only $5.

New Oven-Crisp Chicken Strips — because baked is better A post shared by Boston Market (@bostonmarket) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Burger King

Head to Burger King to get ten-piece chicken nuggets for $1.49.

Church’s Chicken

Use the code 1730 and get a 10-piece leg and thighs combo. But wait, there’s more. The deal also comes with four biscuits and two large sides for $12.99.

Domino’s Pizza

Use the online code 5851 to get one large 2-topping pizza and 14 chicken wings for $19.99.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC locations are offering a Chicken Share meal that includes chicken tenders, chicken pieces, popcorn chicken, and hot wings for only $10.

Papa Johns

Use the promo code 25OFF to get 25% off your order today.

Pizza Hut

Use the promo code 2221 to get a box of 8 boneless wings for only $6.

Popeyes

the chain is offering 10 pieces of Bonafide Chicken, 2 large sides, and 5 biscuits for only $10 today at participating locations.

Our dating profile bio: "Enjoys long walks by the water and the bold flavors of Louisiana." A post shared by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (@popeyeslouisianakitchen) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:33am PST

For more deals, head to Uproxx.