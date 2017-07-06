Run The Jewels Go Claymation in ‘Don’t Get Captured’ Video

Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike and El-P are the subjects of stop-motion animation in the new video for “Don’t Get Captured,” the latest single from RTJ3.

Produced by Chris Hopewell, known for his recent work on Radiohead’s “Burn The Witch,” the new video finds the duo as claymation models in a modern-day house of horrors where they witness corporate greed and police violence acted out by a crew of skeletons.

This release arrives on the back of Run the Jewels’ starring role on the recent Danger Mouse single & video for “Chase Me” (also featuring Outkast’s Big Boi), from the motion picture Baby Driver, which debuted as the #1 film in America last week. Killer Mike makes a cameo appearance in the film as well, and the music video can be seen below.