Twenty One Pilots Are Teasing…Something

Twenty One Pilots wrapped up two years of touring on their massively successful album “Blurryface” & it seemed likely that they might go away for a while as bands often do after years of extensive touring and promoting hit singles…or maybe not.

Some fans have noticed that the first post features lyrics from “Polarize”, track 9 from “Blurryface” & the second post features lyrics from “Oh Ms Believer”, track 8 from their 2009 self-titled album – leading some to believe this is a countdown of sorts? The third post being lyrics from “Slowtown”, track 4 off of their album “Regional At Best” seems to eliminate that theory. Though it seems the next post should feature lyrics from a track off of “Vessel” so that all of their albums are represented.

The band has also updated their Facebook cover photo to the “My pretty sleeper” graphic.

Is the eye getting smaller? Does that mean anything? Is this a scavenger hunt? WHAT IS GOING ON?

So if the eye is looking at us, then this is just blurryface watching us and letting us know he's never gone. You have to find him. pic.twitter.com/vZdpi3nvXk — tima•30 (@wingsofhumility) July 6, 2017

Whatever it is – a tour, DVD, album, hiatus announcement, etc…the Skeleton Clique is hanging on every post.

