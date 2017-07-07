Get Free Food At Chick-Fil-A On Tuesday July 11

Tuesday July 11, 7/11, you already knew that meant free small Slurpees at 7/11, but were you aware that 7/11 is also Cow Appreciation Day? Which means free food at all Chick-Fil-A locations from open until 7 PM.
According to this press release, here’s how it works:
Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire, whether it’s “head-to-hoof” or sporting a cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich or breakfast favorite, the Egg White Grill. Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume. Salads will not be redeemable.
CowAppreciationDay.com has the full rundown of what you can score for free for dressing like a cow.
A cowbell, a cow bandana, however you can cow it up, do it and score free food.
There are Chick-Fil-A’s in Sunnyvale, Pleasanton, Walnut Creek, San Jose, Novato, Walnut Creek, Rohnert Park, and other spots in the Bay Area. Head here for a full list of California locations.