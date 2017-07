I’m pretty sure no one asked for this, but there’s a new chip for ramen enthusiasts to try out. Pringles has teamed with Nissan Foods (maker of Cup Noodles) for this chicken ramen flavor.

San Francisco Ramen Summit 2017

This flavor will be available for a limited time only and will be sold exclusively at Dollar General stores. You can find Dollar Generals in Concord, Antioch, Vallejo, Santa Rosa, Brentwood, and all over Stockton.

They’ll cost you about $1.50 a tube and seem to be available now.