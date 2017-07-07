Watch Radiohead’s Full Coachella Set

By Hayden Wright

If you didn’t make it to Coachella to see Radiohead in April, fear not: The band just released high-quality video from their entire 2-hour set. Enjoy highlights like “Pyramid Song,” “No Surprises” and “Fake Plastic Trees.”

The footage was recorded on April 21 and Radiohead have posted on Twitter that more concert videos will be coming in the near future.

“radiohead.tv has returned once again to feature some recent live shows,” the band tweeted. “First up is Coachella from 21st April this year.”

Watch the complete Coachella performance here: