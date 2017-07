As is the case every year on the 11th of July, 7-Eleven will be giving away free small Slurpees from 11 AM – 7 PM.

Mark your calendars friends! #freeslurpeeday #july11 #biggulp #711 #7eleven #cheatday A post shared by Morgen Andoff (@mandoff) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

This year the convenience store is celebrating its 90th birthday! As usual you’ll be able to pick the Slurpee flavor of your choice, including the new cotton candy flavor.

Also, according to Thrillist, “Slurpee week” is back & once again taking place from July 12-July 18. If you purchase 7 slurpees in that time you’ll be awarded with 11 free ones!

I better call my Doctor before trying this #711 #slurpeeweek #brainfreeze A post shared by Christian Castro (@cassinthat) on Jul 10, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

Don’t sleep on the free Slurpees.