‘Rick and Morty’ Rickmobile Announces Bay Area Stops

If you love Rick and Morty, you are in luck because the show is doing a nationwide road trip.

Behold The Rickmobile. It is the “world biggest Rick” and is “actually a truck, but also a store!”

In what is deemed the Don’t Even Trip Road Trip Across America 2017, The Rickmobile will be in the Bay Area for stops at The Rare Barrel in Berkeley on Friday July 14 (940 Parker St.) from 4PM – 7 PM & Illusive Comics & Games in Santa Clara on Saturday July 15 from 12 PM – 3 PM.

It is recommended you line up early and there will be a limit of two items to purchase per person. It’s also been reported that the Rickmobile accepts credit card purchases only.

For more visit adultswim.com.

