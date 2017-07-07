Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Win A 2017 Honda Civic LX

July 7, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Green Day, Honda

It’s Live 105’s Best Summer of the Year and what’s better than a brand new Honda? Listen every day at 7 AM, 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM for the cue to call. Be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 to score a pair of tickets to Live 105 presents Green Day at Oakland Coliseum August 5 and you’ll be in the running to win a 2017 Honda Civic LX from Your Northern California Honda Dealers! OFFICIAL RULES

Live 105 presents Green Day at the Oakland Coliseum, Saturday, August 5. Tickets on sale now!

Brought to you by your friends at Another Planet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live