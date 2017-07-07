World Dog Surfing Championships Returns To Pacifica In August

Saturday August 5 marks the date for the second annual World Dog Surfing Championships at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica.
Dogs of all shapes & sizes will compete for the “Golden Surfie”. There will also be dog disc competition, ball-fetch-in-water competition, and a costume contest.
Registering your dog for the contest costs $25 (+ fees) and can be done here.
There will also be dog adoptions and dog-friendly fundraisers. Here’s a rundown of the events:
SURFING COMPETITION
- Entrant Check-In: 9am-10m
- Dog Surfing (exhibitions and heats): 10am-12pm
- Human Solo Surfing: 12-1pm
- Awards & Prizes Announced: 1:00pm-2:00pm
PET WELLNESS FAIR
- 10am-2pm
- Give Your Dog a Checkup (Nails, Teeth, Weight, Tips, Vet Questions)
- Massage and Fitness by Happy Hounds Massage
SURF DOG VILLAGE
- 10am-2pm
DOG DISC COMPETITION
(e.g. beach frisbee catching)
BALL-FETCH-IN-WATER COMPETITION
(speed and distance for dog to retrieve ball tossed in water)
Time TBA
MOBILE PET ADOPTIONS
- 9am-2pm
COSTUME CONTEST
- 12:00-1:00
- Dog Costumes
- Human Costumes
- Dog and Human (Mixed Tandem)
YAPPY HOUR AFTER EVENT
- 2:30pm-5:00pm
For more, head to the Facebook event page.