World Dog Surfing Championships Returns To Pacifica In August

Saturday August 5 marks the date for the second annual World Dog Surfing Championships at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica.

Dogs of all shapes & sizes will compete for the “Golden Surfie”. There will also be dog disc competition, ball-fetch-in-water competition, and a costume contest.

#dogsurfingcompetition #cerritosbeach #lapazbcs #playacerritos #nofilter #surf #dogs #fotografiando A post shared by Ise Cuevas (@isecuevas) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Registering your dog for the contest costs $25 (+ fees) and can be done here.

There will also be dog adoptions and dog-friendly fundraisers. Here’s a rundown of the events:

SURFING COMPETITION

Entrant Check-In: 9am-10m Dog Surfing (exhibitions and heats): 10am-12pm Human Solo Surfing: 12-1pm Awards & Prizes Announced: 1:00pm-2:00pm

PET WELLNESS FAIR

10am-2pm

Give Your Dog a Checkup (Nails, Teeth, Weight, Tips, Vet Questions)

Massage and Fitness by Happy Hounds Massage

SURF DOG VILLAGE



10am-2pm

DOG DISC COMPETITION

(e.g. beach frisbee catching)

BALL-FETCH-IN-WATER COMPETITION

(speed and distance for dog to retrieve ball tossed in water)

Time TBA

MOBILE PET ADOPTIONS

9am-2pm

COSTUME CONTEST

12:00-1:00

Dog Costumes

Human Costumes

Dog and Human (Mixed Tandem)

YAPPY HOUR AFTER EVENT

2:30pm-5:00pm

For more, head to the Facebook event page.