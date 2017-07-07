Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

World Dog Surfing Championships Returns To Pacifica In August

July 7, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Dog Surfing, Pacifica

Saturday August 5 marks the date for the second annual World Dog Surfing Championships at Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica.

Dogs of all shapes & sizes will compete for the “Golden Surfie”. There will also be dog disc competition, ball-fetch-in-water competition, and a costume contest.

Registering your dog for the contest costs $25 (+ fees) and can be done here.

There will also be dog adoptions and dog-friendly fundraisers. Here’s a rundown of the events:

SURFING COMPETITION

  1. Entrant Check-In: 9am-10m
  2. Dog Surfing (exhibitions and heats): 10am-12pm
  3. Human Solo Surfing: 12-1pm
  4. Awards & Prizes Announced: 1:00pm-2:00pm

PET WELLNESS FAIR

  • 10am-2pm
  • Give Your Dog a Checkup (Nails, Teeth, Weight, Tips, Vet Questions)
  • Massage and Fitness by Happy Hounds Massage

SURF DOG VILLAGE

  • 10am-2pm

DOG DISC COMPETITION
(e.g. beach frisbee catching)

BALL-FETCH-IN-WATER COMPETITION
(speed and distance for dog to retrieve ball tossed in water)
Time TBA

MOBILE PET ADOPTIONS

  • 9am-2pm

COSTUME CONTEST

  • 12:00-1:00
  • Dog Costumes
  • Human Costumes
  • Dog and Human (Mixed Tandem)

YAPPY HOUR AFTER EVENT

  • 2:30pm-5:00pm

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

