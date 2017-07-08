Subsonic Playlist: 07.08.2017

10 PM
Big Gigantic – “All Of Me” (Naderi Remix)
Subtract – “Call Me”
VERITE – “Somebody Else” (The White Panda Remix)
Galantis – “Hunter” (Party Ben & MyKill Remix)
Honors – “Over” (HIGHSOCIETY Remix)
Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage”
M83 – “Midnight City” (Luca Lush Remix)
Illenium – “Sound Of Walking Away” (Feat. Kerli)
Emmit Fenn – “Modern Flame” (Francis Derelle Remix)
marshmello – “Ritual”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Lido Remix)
Bastille – “Good Grief” (Don Diablo Remix)
Porter Robinson & Madeon – “Shelter” (Hi I’m Ghost Remix)
K?D – “Lose Myself”
RL Grime – “Stay For It” (Paperwings Flip)
11 PM
Imagine Dragons – “Believer” (Kaskade Remix)
Martin Garrix & Brooks – “Byte”
12 AM
Trademark – “Reasons Why” (Zedd & Bassjackers Mashup)
Rameses B – “Nova”
Opia – “YDU” (BKAYE Remix)
Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses” (Attom Remix)
Pluto – “Surface” (Zephure Remix)
twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (Dunisco Remix)
Mystery Skulls – “Losing My Mind”
Slushii – “So Long”
The Spacies – “Slow Mo” (Felix Palmqvist Remix)
Missio – “Middle Fingers” (Glades Remix)
Shallows – “Matter” (Blu J Remix)
Angels & Airwaves – “The Adventure” (Illenium Remix)
Seven Lions – “Rescue Me” (Feat. Unlike Pluto & VERITE)
Phantoms – “Been Here Before”
Jauz & San Holo – “OK!”
LANY – “WHERE THE HELL ARE MY FRIENDS?” (Trademark Remix)
Whethan – “Can’t Hide” (Feat. Ashe)
Linkin Park – “In The End” (Sonik & Gon Haziri Remix)
Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)