Inside AT&T Park’s “Secret Bar” The Gotham Club

The first half of the 2017 season has been a bit rough for the San Francisco Giants. They’re 34-56 and were swept this past weekend at home by the Miami Marlins. It’s an odd year, so what did you expect? Anyways, I was talking with fellow Giants fans recently and discovered that many of them were unaware of the bar/arcade/bowling alley that’s located behind the scoreboard at AT&T Park. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s called The Gotham Club.

The spot opened back in 2014 and has been hosting season-ticket holders who are willing to fork over $2,500 to join and $1,000 in annual fees to keep coming back. Oh, and you can only become a member if you’re invited to be one.

The Gotham Club gets its name from the SF Giants’ original franchise iteration, the New York Gotham Baseball Club, which was founded in 1883 (Hence the emblem on the menus, glasses, and walls).

The entrance to the club is on the Portwalk (you learn of its exact location when you become a member) and once inside you do have great views of the Bay and the game.

If you do want to inquire about becoming a member you can do so on the Giants website.

Also, can someone take us? We’ve never been.

