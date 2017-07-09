Peace Lantern Ceremony To Light Up Berkeley’s Aquatic Park

The 16th annual Bay Area Peace Lantern Ceremony is set to take place on Saturday night August 5 at Berkeley’s Aquatic Park (80 Bolivar Drive) from 6:30 PM – 9 PM.

The ceremony of floating lanterns is done in remembrance to the lives lost in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Here’s a schedule of the evening’s events:

6:30–8:00 pm — activities:

Decorating shades for floating peace lanterns & other participatory art activities

I nformation display about nuclear arms

7:00–8:00 pm — Ceremony:

Drumming by Heiwa (Peace) Taiko

​Messages from the majors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (←click for 2016 messages)

8:00–9:00 pm:

Floating of lanterns

44k have marked themselves interested on the Facebook event page so expect a large turnout. Registration is optional, but recommended and can be done at peacelanterns.org.

For more on the 2017 ceremony head here.