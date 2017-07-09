Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Peace Lantern Ceremony To Light Up Berkeley’s Aquatic Park

July 9, 2017 8:55 PM
The 16th annual Bay Area Peace Lantern Ceremony is set to take place on Saturday night August 5 at Berkeley’s Aquatic Park (80 Bolivar Drive) from 6:30 PM – 9 PM.

The ceremony of floating lanterns is done in remembrance to the lives lost in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

gettyimages 149873927 Peace Lantern Ceremony To Light Up Berkeleys Aquatic Park

AFP PHOTO/Yasuyoshi CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/GettyImages)

Here’s a schedule of the evening’s events:

6:30–8:00 pm — activities:

  • Decorating shades for floating peace lanterns & other participatory art activities
  • Information display about nuclear arms

7:00–8:00 pm — Ceremony:

  • Hibakusha, survivors of the Japanese atomic bombings
    (2016 speakers: Jack Dairiki, May Yamaoka)
  • Drumming by Heiwa (Peace) Taiko
  • ​Messages  from the majors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (←click for 2016 messages)

8:00–9:00 pm:

  • Floating of lanterns

44k have marked themselves interested on the Facebook event page so expect a large turnout. Registration is optional, but recommended and can be done at peacelanterns.org.

For more on the 2017 ceremony head here.

