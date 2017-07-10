Daniel Craig To Return As James Bond; Christoper Nolan Might Direct Next Film

Several reports have surfaced that Daniel Craig will return as the lead actor for the 25th James Bond film, despite having previously voiced his disdain for the reprising the role after 2015’s Spectre.

A post shared by Daniel Craig (@daniel_craig_offical) on Jun 18, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

Last year, likely after being offered A LOT of money, Craig changed his tune and said he’d return as Bond and has now signed on for the next film, which is in its early stages.

More interesting tidbits regarding the future film are that producer Barbara Broccoli is working to bring back Adele to sing the theme tune & that Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight) would be interested in directing.

Skyfall A post shared by Daniel Craig (@daniel_craig_offical) on Jan 16, 2013 at 12:57am PST

The next Bond film isn’t expected until the end of 2018 at the earliest. For more, head to The Mirror.