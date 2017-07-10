Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Daniel Craig To Return As James Bond; Christoper Nolan Might Direct Next Film

July 10, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Christopher Nolan, Daniel Craig, James Bond

Several reports have surfaced that Daniel Craig will return as the lead actor for the 25th James Bond film, despite having previously voiced his disdain for the reprising the role after 2015’s Spectre.

Last year, likely after being offered A LOT of money, Craig changed his tune and said he’d return as Bond and has now signed on for the next film, which is in its early stages.

More interesting tidbits regarding the future film are that producer Barbara Broccoli is working to bring back Adele to sing the theme tune & that Christopher Nolan (InceptionThe Dark Knight) would be interested in directing.

Skyfall

A post shared by Daniel Craig (@daniel_craig_offical) on

The next Bond film isn’t expected until the end of 2018 at the earliest. For more, head to The Mirror.

 

Comments

