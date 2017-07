Krispy Kreme is nice to us every year on National Donut Day when they give us free donuts. Now, they’re celebrating their 80th birthday by giving us an 80 cent original glazed dozen with the purchase of any other dozen.

Here's to you, #OriginalGlazed Doughnut. 7/14 get an 80 cent Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen 🎈🎈 (US/CAN – no coupon needed) pic.twitter.com/38QkC3Rfqd — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 6, 2017

The offer is good at all locations in the U.S. & Canada on Friday July 14. Shaquille O’Neil is stoked:

Shaq kicked off the #OriginalGlazed Doughnut's 80th bday. Join the party on Friday (7/14) when you buy any dozen, get an Original Glazed dozen for 80 cents (US/CAN). A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

So, go ahead, make your work feel like you’re the most generous person in the world when you show with a couple boxes of donuts this Friday.